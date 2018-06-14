Post-Marriage Crash, Slash Flashes $6.6M Cash Stash

Noted top hat cat Slash is getting ready to write some meaty checks. The Guns ‘N Roses axe-man wants to finalize his divorce from estranged wife of 13 years Perla Ferrar, with whom he didn’t have a prenuptial agreement, and has agreed to pay her $US6,627,352 as an equalization payment to offset a joint property asset imbalance. As well, Ferrar would get $100,000 per month in spousal support, and won’t have to take the bus to Paradise City anytime soon: Slash says she can keep a 2014 Range Rover, a 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL450, and a 2015 Mercedes-Benz AMG.

The couple’s two sons, 13 year old Cash and 15 year old London, will also be looked after. Ferrar will have primary custody, with which Slash is okay, but he wants joint legal custody, and will hand over $39,000 per month for child support. The lads will also get 1.8 percent of Slash’s income until 2036.

Meanwhile, Slash isn’t exactly in the poorhouse because of all of this. His estimated net worth of $US32 million got a bit of a bump recently, as Guns ‘N Roses were reportedly paid £5 million (about $US6.6 million) for their headlining gig at Download Festival 2018, with the Daily Mirror saying that is a record payment for the festival.

