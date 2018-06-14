John Fogerty And Billy Gibbons Hook Up On New Track, Holy Grail

As John Fogerty and ZZ Top roll on down the highway together, the Little Old Band From Texas‘ Billy Gibbons, who’s been popping up in unexpected places, has joined Fogerty on a new song, Holy Grail. It’s a bit reminiscent of ZZ Top’s La Grange, with its John Lee Hooker-esque guitar line.

Says Fogerty,”For me as a musician, swamp boogie is the holy grail of music. This sound captured my soul from a very early age. I couldn’t think of a better artist to conjure the vibe of the swamp with me better than the one and only Billy F. Gibbons.”

“Getting together and collaborating with John Fogerty to create a new song called ‘Holy Grail’ is a tangible dividend from the Fogerty-Gibbons exchange,” says Gibbons. “It’s classic electric-guitar chops with an electrifying climax.”

The Fogerty/Top Blues And Bayous Tour launched late in May, and will see them traveling around the United States until the end of this month.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo