Get Ready To Watch The Baseballs Fly At Night With The Victoria HarbourCats And Chilliwack

Saturday July 28 will be a big fun day and night at Royal Athletic Park, as the Victoria HarbourCats kick off the afternoon entertaining the Mavericks in a matinee ball game, and then finish it off with an evening of live music featuring Chilliwack — all sponsored by 100.3 The Q.

General admission tickets in the grandstand are $30, front-of-stage field tickets are $50, and $75 will get you limited VIP seating. Any ticket for the concert will include general admission to the baseball game. Season ticket holders will have access to special upgrade pricing. Tickets are available here.

Schedule (times subject to change):

Baseball: 100pm

Concert openers (Electric Sex Panther, OK Charlie, and The Lost Boys): 500pm

Chilliwack: 700pm

Next month, we’ll be giving away tickets to the game and the show, and you’ll have a chance to win a VIP package which includes premium seats, food and beverages, and a meet and greet with the band.

