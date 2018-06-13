Skip to Content
Kurt Cobain exhibition in Aberdeen destroyed by a fire

By Ryan Awram
-
June 13, 2018 01:30 pm
A Kurt Cobain exhibition in his hometown of Aberdeen has been completely destroyed by a fire.

Pieces from the Nirvana frontman’s personal collection including original artwork went up in flames June 9 at the Aberdeen Armory.

Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic shared the footage of the fire on Twitter, writing: “This is terrible. Hope people are safe.”

