Kurt Cobain exhibition in Aberdeen destroyed by a fire

A Kurt Cobain exhibition in his hometown of Aberdeen has been completely destroyed by a fire.

Pieces from the Nirvana frontman’s personal collection including original artwork went up in flames June 9 at the Aberdeen Armory.

#BREAKING Heather Luther sent us this video of fire at the Aberdeen Museum housed in the historic armory. Among the treasures inside is a Kurt Cobain exhibit. @SuzannePhan is heading there for #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/cbxvdxiIyA — Keith Eldridge (@KeithKOMO4) June 9, 2018

Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic shared the footage of the fire on Twitter, writing: “This is terrible. Hope people are safe.”