Cost uncertainty the reason BC out on World Cup bid

The B.C. government says “cost uncertainty” around a bid to host World Cup Soccer activities is the reason Vancouver won’t be hosting.

Minister for Tourism Lisa Beare says they submitted a bid to FIFA for the games, but they weren’t willing to write a blank check at the risk to tax payers.

“Safety and security, those are unknown costs that weren’t addressed. These matches are in 2026, we don’t know what the state of the world will be at that time. We don’t know what the costs of safety and security will be at that time.”

The Minister says with FIFA, there was no room for negotiating.

The 2026 World Cup bid lists Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal as potential host cities.