It’s music straight outta Georgia Saturday June 30, as Collective Soul headline at Laketown Rock 2018. CS bass player/vocalist Will Turpin got on the phone with me to talk about, among other things, what we can expect next year from the band, the part played by Will’s dad in their history, and the personally devastating event that played a part in the formation of his new solo album.

