Jesse Roper And Leeroy Stagger Are Among This Year’s Western Canadian Music Awards Nominees

The full list of this year’s Western Canadian Music Awards nominees was unveiled not long ago, and we have some Vancouver Island representation going on this time around, with Metchosin’s Jesse Roper getting a nod for Blues Artist Of The Year and onetime Victoria resident Leeroy Stagger up for Recording Of The Year and Roots Solo Artist Of The Year.

The Hall Of Fame winners are Kelowna’s Grapes Of Wrath. The WCMA winners will be feted as part of BreakOut West, which will be held Wednesday October 10 through Sunday October 14 in Kelowna.

And the nominees are:

Blues Artist of the Year:

Jesse Roper – BC

Jim Byrnes – BC

Steve Kozak – BC

The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer – BC

Tracy K – MB

BreakOut Artist of the Year:

Attica Riots – MB

Megan Nash – SK

Shred Kelly – BC

The Dead South – SK

The Jerry Cans – NV

Children’s Artist of the Year:

Bobs & LoLo – BC

Fred Penner – MB

Jessie Farrell – BC

Rockin’ Robin & The Magical Tree – BC

The Kerplunks – BC

Classical Artist/Ensemble of the Year:

duo corvi – BC

Gwen Hoebig & Karl Stobbe – MB

Megumi Masaki – MB

Victoria Guitar Trio – BC

Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra – MB

Classical Composition of the Year:

Jocelyn Morlock – BC

Jordan Nobles – BC

Keith Hamel – BC

Stephen Chatman – BC

Vincent Ho – AB

Country Artist of the Year:

Blake Berglund – SK

Brett Kissel – AB

Jess Moskaluke – SK

The Dungarees – AB

The Road Hammers – AB

Electronic/Dance Artist of the Year:

Astrocolor – BC

Ghost Twin – MB

respectfulchild – SK

The Funk Hunters – BC

TOVI – AB

Francophone Artist of the Year:

Alexis Normand – SK

Étienne Fletcher – SK

Jérémie & The Delicious Hounds – MB

Loig Morin – BC

Sophie Villeneuve – YT

Indigenous Artist of the Year:

Celeigh Cardinal – AB

Desiree Dorion – MB

Quantum Tangle – NT

Riit – NV

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – BC

Instrumental Artist of the Year:

Apollo Suns – MB

Audrey Ochoa – AB

Jung People – AB

Les Finnigan – BC

Peregrine Falls – BC

Jazz Artist of the Year:

B3 Kings – BC

Jeff Presslaff & Julian Bradford – MB

Michael Kaeshammer – BC

Rubim de Toledo – AB

Tommy Banks & Big Miller – AB

Metal/Hard Music Artist of the Year:

CRNKSHFT – BC

Silence the Machine – AB

Striker – AB

The Order of Chaos – AB

Violent Betty – SK

Pop Artist of the Year:

Dear Rouge – BC

Jasper Sloan Yip – BC

Lanikai – MB

Olivia Lunny – MB

The Royal Foundry – AB

Producer of the Year:

Ben Kaplan, FlyFantastic Productions – BC

Kodi Hutchinson, Chronograph Records – AB

Russell Broom, Rustysongs Inc – AB

Ryan Worsley, Echoplant Sound – BC

Steve Bays – BC

Rap/Hip Hop Artist of the Year:

Def3 – BC / SK

Doom Squad – AB

Merkules – BC

Moka Only – BC

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – BC

Recording of the Year:

Attica Riots – MB

Ben Sinister – BC

Dear Rouge – BC

Kacy & Clayton – SK

Leeroy Stagger – AB

Rock Artist of the Year:

Band of Rascals – BC

Bend Sinister – BC

Close Talker – SK

nêhiyawak – AB

Scenic Route to Alaska – AB

Roots Duo/Group of the Year:

Big Little Lions – BC

Kacy & Clayton – SK

The Dead South – SK

The Deep Dark Woods – SK

The Jerry Cans – NV

Roots Solo Artist of the Year:

Kim Beggs – YT

Leeroy Stagger – AB

Little Miss Higgins – MB

Matt Patershuk – AB

Slow Leaves – MB

Songwriter(s) of the Year:

Adam Fuhr and Keegan Steele, Yes We Mystic, “Undertow” – MB

Adrian Glynn and Brendan McLeod, The Fugitives, “No Words (for L. Cohen)” – BC

Dear Rouge, Dear Rouge, “Chains” – BC

Kacy Anderson, Kacy & Clayton, “A Certain Kind of Memory” – SK

The Jerry Cans, The Jerry Cans, “Ukiuq” – NV

Spiritual Artist of the Year:

Annette – SK

Jordan St.Cyr – MB

NewLaw – AB

Norine Braun – BC

Stephanie Ratcliff – BC

Urban Artist of the Year:

FRASE – BC

Ghost – BC

HAVYN – BC

Josh Sahunta – AB

Ruben Young – AB

Video Director of the Year:

Craig Range and Kaayla Whachell, Nakasone Folk, Kacy & Clayton, “The Light Of Day” – BC

William Wilkinson and Oliver Brooks, Ft. Langley, Slow Leaves, “How Do I Say” – BC

Lloyd Lee Choi, The Herd Films, Mise en Scene, “Closer” – BC

Nathan Boey, Close Talker, “Okay Hollywood” – BC

Stefan Berrill, Brass Tacks Films, The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer, “Forever Fool” – BC

Visual Media Composer of the Year:

Andrew Judah, “Our Game” – BC

Factor Eight, “Impetus” – SK

Keri Latimer, “This is Not Paris” – MB

Matthew Rogers, “Is This Life?” – BC

Sean William, “Small Fish” – BC

World Artist of the Year:

Farhad Khosravi – AB

Holly Blazina – AB

John Welsh & Los Valientes – BC

Kelly Bado – MB

West of Mabou – SK

