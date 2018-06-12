Jason Buie Benefit Concert This Weekend Starring David Gogo

Rising blues star and recent Maple Blues Award winner Jason Buie passed away at age 47 this past March, leaving a giant hole in the Victoria music community. This Saturday, Duncan’s Hi-Point Guest Ranch will be the scene of a benefit concert featuring many artists who shared a stage with him at one time or another, including David Gogo, Deep Sea Gypsies, The WEEDS, Curl, and others; admission is by donation, with proceeds benefiting Jason’s children. We hope you can join us.

