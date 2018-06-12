Bono and U2 pay tribute to Anthony Bourdain at NY concert

U2 dedicated a song to Anthony Bourdain at a recent (June 11) New York show at the Apollo Theater.

The chef and travelling TV personality died in France June 8 by apparent suicide.

Bono began talking about losing “a lot of inspiring, useful people” in recent times “who gave up on their own life”. “It’s hard to lose a friend and this band has been through that,” he said.

“And now this great storyteller, who I’m sure has stories he couldn’t tell us. So for Anthony Bourdain, and his friends and family, this is a song inspired by a great, great, great friend of ours. His name is Michael Hutchence.”

The band then played ‘Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of’. The song was from U2’s 2000 album All That You Can’t Leave Behind and was inspired by INXS singer Hutchence and his suicide in 1997.

