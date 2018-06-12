Public asked to comment on Hwy 14 improvements

You can have your say on how Highway 14 can be improved.

The Ministry of Transportation is holding two drop-in style open houses to allow members of the public to give feedback regarding the corridor linking Langford and Port Renfrew.

The province has promised 10 million in upgrades for the highway, including new transit pullouts and a new bridge on Gillespie Road at Roche Cove.

The open house takes place June 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd.

You can also post your comments online here.