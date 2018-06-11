Vancouver man identified as victim in Malahat fatal crash

A Vancouver man has been identified as the victim of the fatal collision on the Malahat over the weekend.

An online obituary names 46 year-old David Tilley as the man who died tragically in a crash near Victoria.

Tilley was involved in a head-on collision just north of Aspen Road on Saturday morning when his southbound vehicle collided with northbound vehicle.

His wife Justine, who was a passenger in his vehicle was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the northbound vehicle-who was also taken to the hospital is being investigated for impaired driving.