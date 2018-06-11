obit: Danny Kerwin, early Fleetwood Mac member

Danny Kirwan, the guitarist who played on five of the band’s albums, died Friday in London at age 68. His death was announced by Mick Fleetwood on the group’s Facebook page. No cause was given.

“Danny was a huge force in our early years … Danny’s true legacy, in my mind, will forever live on in the music he wrote and played so beautifully as a part of the foundation of Fleetwood Mac, that has now endured for over fifty years,” Fleetwood wrote.

He appeared on five of Fleetwood Mac’s albums: 1969’s Then Play On and Blues Jam at Chess; 1970’s Kiln House; 1971’s Future Games; and finally on 1972’s Bare Trees.

Kirwan was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998. He did not show up to the ceremony.

