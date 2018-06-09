RCMP: Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal Malahat crash

West Shore RCMP say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a head-on collision that resulted in the death of a man on the Malahat on Saturday afternoon.

Mounties say the collision, that happened just north of Aspen Rd, also sent two woman to the hospital with serious injuries. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

A release from RCMP say a vehicle driven by the man was travelling southbound with one woman passenger when it collided with the northbound vehicle.

“The Coroner attended the collision scene and notification of next of kin is being completed with the family. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this fatal collision and police investigators are gathering evidence as to the level of impairment of the female driver and any driving evidence observed by witnesses,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell in the release.

The crash resulted in the highway being closed down for hours and caused traffic delays.

RCMP are asking for patience as they continue the investigation.