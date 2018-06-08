Vic-PD say new scam targeting grieving people is circulating

Victoria police say a new e-mail scam is going around where the culprit is using obituaries to find victims.

Vic-PD is using one example where a woman received a threatening e-mail from a person impersonating an officer.

The email stated an investigation into the death of the woman’s husband is on-going and if she didn’t reply, charges would be laid against her.

Investigators believe the email is an attempt to elicit personal information that would used fraudulently.

Police believe that the woman’s name was obtained from a recent obituary.

If you receive and threatening e-mail like this, you are asked to contact police.