Well that was fun! The Q! Afternoon Show with Ryan Awram and Heather Backman stopped by Steamship Grill and Bar to grab a drink with Ashley Flannigan and the crew from Roofmart.

They entered the win a patio party for 10 with a food and bar tab of $500.

If you haven’t spent time at Steamship Bar and Grill, do it: they have the best view of Victoria’s Inner Harbour, fantastic drinks, food and service.

Thanks for the Roofmart t-shirt, too, Ashley.