A new post on Led Zeppelin’s official Twitter account updates the book surviving members have been working on.
John Paul Jones, Robert Plant, and Jimmy Page were pictured together, with Plant holding a draft copy of a new book due out in October.
Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin “is the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band”, according to an official description.
“This definitive 400-page volume includes previously unpublished photos, artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives and contributions from photographers around the world.”
Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin will be published in October in time for the ban’d 50th anniversary.