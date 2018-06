Central Saanich police say the body of a 76-year-old man has been found near Newton Park.

The body was found last evening at around 6:30pm by a paddle boarder who attempted CPR, but the man died.

Police Chief Les Sylven: “We are investigating the incident with the Coroner office and we have notified the next of kin.”

Police are yet to rule out foul play but it’s believed the man tripped and fell in a rocky area near the beach.