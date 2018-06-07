Grade 10 Belmont Secondary student dies from suspected overdose

The Sooke School District is confirming that a Grade 10 student from Belmont Secondary died from a suspected drug overdose.

Parents and students were notified on Monday of the tragedy that occurred over the weekend.

“Our thoughts are with the family and the young man that died and certainly the school community is really feeling it.”

Sooke School District superintendent Jim Cambridge says families need to have the conversation.

“It’s important to be honest and non-judgemental when they are talking to their teenager because that’s the way we create trust.

This is the second suspected teen drug overdose death in the capital region in the past three months.

Oak Bay teen Elliot Eurchuk passed away last month from what his parents fear were street drugs.