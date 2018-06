North Cowichan/ Duncan police are searching for man who allegedly pulled a Duncan woman into the woods and sexually assaulted her.

The woman says she was walking along trails near the Trans-Canada Highway between Chaster Road and Boys Road on Wednesday June 6th

when it happened.

The suspect is described as a:

Caucasian male mid 30’s

Short dark brown hair

Dark brown facial hair in the shape of a goatee

5’7 to 5’8 in height

Approximately 200 lbs in weight

Athletic average build