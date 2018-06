Several parents are scrambling after a major daycare centre in Vic-West announced it shutting down operations at the end of this month.

Babies to Big Kids Daycare is run by the Salvation Army and has over 70 kids that are enrolled.

The operators have decided to shut it down months ahead of end of a five-year leasing agreement.

On Facebook the operators said they owner of the building were not interesting in renewing the lease. Relocating is not an operation because of the expense.