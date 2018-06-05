Come do a triathlon with us!

Didja hear? A few of us here at The Q! are doing a triathlon this month! Well, we’re splitting the duties with a relay team, but still, it should be a ton of fun!

I’ve been putting in a bunch of time in the saddle on Lochside to get ready for the bike part, Megan has been doing laps of Elk Lake to get ready for the run, and Chris The Roadie has been spending a few hours a week in his bathtub to get ready for the swim, so we should be ready to go for the Triathlon Of Compassion on June 24 at the Esquimalt Rec Centre.

So how ’bout you join us? Here’s the drill:

500m swim: 10 laps of a 25m lane. Plus it’s a pool swim so you don’t have to watch for sharks.

20km bike: Don’t worry, you don’t need a fancy bike or anything – old rusty mountain bike? Sure, that’ll work.

5km run: Have you done the TC10k before? Cool, you’re doubly qualified for this part.

You can do it all yourself or do what we’re doing and get a relay team together. The best part? It’s all helping out the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre.

Check it out here. We’ll see you there!

~Shayne