BC SPCA recommending ban of horse drawn carriages in Victoria

There’s more opposition to the practice of horse drawn carriages in Victoria.

This time the B.C. SPCA is asking the city to ban the practice on busy streets.

In a letter to council, the SPCA says the recent video that surfaced of two trolley horses falling and struggling for over five minutes at Ogden Point is both alarming and showed the company’s handlers didn’t have adequate safety procedures.

“This incident requires a strong response from Council, “says BC SPCA CEO Craig Daniel.

The B.C. SPCA is recommending limiting the horse carriages to a safer park environment and only allowing one horse carriages.

The video, which was posted by an animal rights group-went viral last month and sparked new discussion at city hall amongst Councillors.

The new recommendations from the B.C. SPCA will be received at council this Thursday.

Here is a video of the accident that occurred on May 4th.