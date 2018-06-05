BC SPCA recommending ban of horse drawn carriages in Victoria

There’s more opposition to the practice of horse drawn carriages in Victoria.
This time the B.C. SPCA is asking the city to ban the practice on busy streets.
In a letter to council, the SPCA says the recent video that surfaced of two trolley horses falling and struggling for over five minutes at Ogden Point is both alarming and showed the company’s handlers didn’t have adequate safety procedures.
“This incident requires a strong response from Council, “says BC SPCA CEO Craig Daniel.
The B.C. SPCA is recommending limiting the horse carriages to a safer park environment and only allowing one horse carriages.
The video, which was posted by an animal rights group-went viral last month and sparked new discussion at city hall amongst Councillors.
The new recommendations from the B.C. SPCA will be received at council this Thursday.
Here is a video of the accident that occurred on May 4th.
Horse carriage horses collapse at Ogden Point
On May 4th, 2018, two horses slipped and collapsed at the Ogden Point cruise ship terminal while pullling a trolley full of passengers. The official statement from the carriage company said that "Both horses fell to the ground, where they remained calm and waited for their handlers to remove their harness. Once they were given the ok from their team, the horses easily stood and walked back to their staging area.” This video shows how the carriage companies lied to try and cover up this incident and decieve the public yet again. There is a clear lack of professionalism on display with the public and tourists doing much of the work getting these horses up. It is also clear the horses did not "easily" get up, but struggled greatly. When will the city stop supporting this inhumane and corrupt industry? Petition here: https://www.change.org/p/lisa-helps-city-of-victoria-ban-horse-drawn-carriagesContact the city here: councillors@victoria.ca#banhorsecarriages #yyj #victoria #victoriatourism #animalexploitation #victoriacarriagetours #tallyhotours #beahorseally
Posted by Victoria Horse Alliance – Ban Horse Carriages Victoria on Monday, May 14, 2018