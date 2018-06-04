huge ‘Boomerango’ slide coming this summer to Tsawwassen water park

Big Splash Water Park across the water in Tsawwassen will reportedly see a massive new slide addition later this summer.

Sliders enter an enclosed slide from the top of a 45-foot-tall deck, and there’s a steep drop. This leads towards a near vertical halfpipe-like wall several storeys high.

Two people can go down the slide at the same time in double-capacity inner tubes.

Big Splash is set to open for the season on Monday, June 4. At some point later in the season ‘Boomerango’ will be part of the water park experience.

There are about 20 Boomerango slides at water parks around the world, and recently became an added feature to Royal Caribbean’s Liberty of the Seas cruise ship.