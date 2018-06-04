Skip to Content
Cars debut album turns 40

By Ryan Awram
-
June 04, 2018 12:29 pm
“We used to joke that the first album should be called The Cars’ Greatest Hits,” said The Cars guitarist Elliot Easton.

The band’s 1978 self-titled debut album turns 40 on June 6, 2018. It was a unique sounding breakthrough, with new wave cool and radio-friendly pop bringing the group instant worldwide attention.

The albums first three tracks each reached the Top 40 on the pop charts.

It launched a ten year charting career for the group which included several more hit albums and songs.

100.3 The Q! celebrates one of the best debut albums of all-time.

