Fire rips through vacant house on Beach Drive

By Art Aronson
-
June 04, 2018 11:43 am
Victoria, BC, Canada
It’s unknown what sparked a major blaze at a vacant home in Oak Bay late last night.

Fire crews were called to Beach Drive and Mountjoy Avenue to find the structure fully engulfed in flames.

Neighbours reported heavy smoke for blocks. It took crews nearly four hours to entirely put out the fire.

Fire investigators and police don’t believe anyone was in the house at the time of the fire. The structure was the victim of a 2013 fire as well.

One fire fighter had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

