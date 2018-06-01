SPCA looking for two men who threw a cat out the window

The B.C. SPCA is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men it says dumped an injured cat out a car window in Langford.

It allegedly happened on May 29th in the late morning in the 3000 block of Pickford road.

A woman walking by says she saw two men in a grey sedan pull over, throw the cat out the window and drive away.

She says when she looked, she found the cat had duct tape wrapped around it`s stomach and hind legs. The woman was unable to get a license plate number.

“The geriatric cat appeared to be dragging her hind legs, and upon inspection, the Good Samaritan discovered that the cat had duct tape wrapped around her stomach and her hind legs,” says BC SPCA senior animal protection officer Erika Paul. “The cat was taken immediately to a local veterinary clinic where she was examined and treated for a large abscess/lesion on her side. She is also getting further treatment to determine the cause of the injury in her back legs.”

If anyone has any information on this case, they are urged to call the BC SPCA animal cruelty hotline at 1-855-622-7722.