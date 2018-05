Behind every great band is a great drummer, and Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham is proof. His hard-hitting and incredible feel for the groove makes Bonham one of classic rock’s most influential drummers.

May 31st would have been John henry Bonham’s 70th birthday. His death in 1980 abruptly ended Zeppelin as a band.

Bonham’s legacy and influence lives on, and 100.3 The Q! salutes “Bonzo”.