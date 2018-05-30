‘Roseanne’ Reboot Canceled After Her Racist Twitter Rant.

ABC abruptly canceled top-rated show “Roseanne” yesterday (Tuesday, May 29th) after a series of racist tweets by Roseanne Barr.

“Roseanne” was one of network television’s most successful but turbulent partnerships, producing a weekly parade of millions of viewers but also creating a host of headaches for the Disney-owned network.

Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment said: “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

Barr soon apologized. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks,” she wrote on Twitter. “I should have known better.”

What she tweeted was pretty vile. She tweeted: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Barr also targeted Chelsea Clinton by calling her “Chelsea Soros Clinton”. Soros is a billionaire liberal benefactor who has been the villain in many right-wing conspiracy theories over the years.

Clinton responded and corrected Barr. “Good morning Roseanne – my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros’s nephews are lovely people. I’m just not married to one,” she wrote. Barr responded back to Clinton saying, “Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you! Please forgive me!” But she then continued, “By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that?”.

More on the story.

~Graham