Due To High Demand, Weezer Cover Toto’s 1982 Smash Hit “Africa.”

It all started as a bit of a joke… but ended in a pretty good cover.

Back in December, a Cleveland-area teenager named Mary created a Twitter account called @weezerafrica and tweeted at Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo, “It’s about time you bless the rains down in Africa.”

Joke or not, roughly 340 tweets later, including a retweet of an endorsement of the project from Toto singer David Paich, Mary has gotten her wish. The band has unveiled its cover of “Africa” with a screenshot of her original tweet in the artwork.

~Graham