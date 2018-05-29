obituary: remembering Rick Everett Baverstock

December 15, 1965 – May 24, 2018

Tragically the music stopped for Rick on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at the age of 52 years.

Left to mourn Rick’s passing are his children, Nate and Macy and their mother, Krista. Also left to mourn are his brother, Bob (Vicki); sister, Terry Bachman (Ken); as well as four nephews, two nieces and his special friend Janice. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert George and Eileen Alice (nee Butler) Baverstock.

On December 15, 1965 Rick was born in Beausejour, MB. At a young age, he showed an interest in Rock music; so much so that he began playing music and being a D.J. on our home C.B. Radio. This prompted a few “visits” from the Department of Communications.

Rick decided to pursue his career “legally” and took his training in Thunder Bay, ON. He worked there under his life long D.J. name of Rick Everett (The Doctor of Rock), then moved on to several stations including Moose Jaw, SK, Brandon, MB, Victoria, BC and Winnipeg (92 CITI FM). Later Rick became senior producer and music director at NCI FM and now Country FM. He won awards for his outstanding work. Rick has made many friends throughout his career. He was a great father, friend and party animal.

The family would like to thank Janice Bisko for caring for Rick and helping him to cope through difficult times. We need more Janices’ in the world. We would also like to thank Matt Di Ubaldo for going above and beyond, as a friend to Rick.

A celebration of Rick’s life is taking place at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at the Roblin Centre, Red River Community College, 160 Princess Street. A reception to follow upstairs at the King’s Head Pub. There will be an open mike portion for anyone wishing to share a story.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

We love and miss you, Rick.

Rock On!