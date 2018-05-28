Skip to Content
Knife incident delays ferry at Brentwood Bay

By Art Aronson
-
May 28, 2018 11:46 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
The Brentwood Bay ferry was delayed this morning because of a police incident.

Central Saanich police say they took man into custody after he brandished a knife at the terminal.

The man was arrested without incident according to police but the ferry is a little off schedule because of it.

 

