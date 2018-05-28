Knife incident delays ferry at Brentwood Bay

The Brentwood Bay ferry was delayed this morning because of a police incident.
Central Saanich police say they took man into custody after he brandished a knife at the terminal.
The man was arrested without incident according to police but the ferry is a little off schedule because of it.
