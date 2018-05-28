Online fundraiser created for Malahat crash victim

(Photo from GoFundMe page)

An online fundraising campaign for the victim of a tanker crash on the Malahat last week has raised nearly $2,000 of its $5,000 goal.

The GoFundMe page says 19-year-old Kayla Marie Gibson faces a long road to recovery after suffering broken legs, hip, pelvis and shattered knees. The page says she is the one of the main bread earners in the family.

The two-vehicle crash on the Trans Canada near Goldstream Park closed traffic for 18 hours.

The crash and delay has sparked my debates and brainstorming on what to do about the highway.