Victoria teens honoured for life saving acts during house fire

Two Victoria teens are getting celebrated for their life saving efforts during a house fire in Fairfield.

Back in March during spring break, 16-year-old Sam Parker and his brother Finn helped saved their grandmother and the tenants below when a fire started at their house on McClure St.

The boys even made efforts to put out the fire which eventually consumed the whole house.

The fire department will now be giving the teens the Citizen Meritorious Service Award which recognizes citizens who have rendered outstanding and selfless service in support of fire safety, particularly, the preservation of life and property.