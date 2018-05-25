Billy Gibbons And John Fogerty Brewing Up A New Tune.

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons said he’s working on a new song with his Blues and Bayous tourmate John Fogerty, as well as an upcoming solo album. “I actually joined John in the studio, I guess it’s been three weeks ago,” Gibbons said. “We composed a song together and decided to lay it down.

Gibbons revealed the song’s title: “Holy Grail.” The song, which will be released digitally on June 8, was written by Fogerty and features Gibbons’ boogie guitar and vocals.

“I am so happy to be playin’ and singin’ with the Reverend BFG,” Fogerty said. “That Sharp Dressed Man, himself. This is the Holy Grail!”.

Here is a teaser of the tune they released:





~Graham

