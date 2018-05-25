VicPD: woman facing a charge after brandishing knife at stranger downtown

Victoria police are recommending charges against a woman who allegedly brandished a knife at a stranger in a string of incidents that took place downtown Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 1100-block of Wharf Street just after 10:30 p.m. and found the man, who wasn’t hurt but was shaken up by the incident.

Police said the woman was also reportedly tossing traffic cones onto the road in front of vehicles and after almost hitting one, the man asked her to stop and that’s when the knife came out.

Officers then found the woman in the area and arrested her at gunpoint.

It was learnt later that she was allegedly involved in mischief at a Yates Street business earlier that night.