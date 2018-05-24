Skip to Content
Netflix Additions and Departures June 2018

By Megan Gibson
-
May 24, 2018 05:20 am
There’s a bunch of stuff leaving Netflix this coming month:

June 1

  • A Little Chaos
  • Doctor Dolittle
  • Fatal Attraction
  • The Grand Budapest Hotel
  • Ice Age: Collision Course
  • Independence Day: Resurgence
  • Seventh Son
  • Smokin’ Aces

June 2

  • Sherlock Series 3
  • Unlocking Sherlock

June 8

  • Born on the Fourth of July
  • Knocked Up
  • Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
  • Oz The Great and Powerful
  • Varsity Blues

June 9

  • The Great Outdoors

June 15

  • Miami Vice
  • Shutter Island

June 16

  • Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War

June 22

  • True Grit
  • Uncle Buck

June 29

  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Making the way to Netflix…

June 1

  • About a Boy
  • Anaconda
  • Baby Mama
  • Barbie: Video Game Hero
  • The Bone Collector
  • The Boxtrolls
  • Busted!
  • The Cave
  • Charlie Wilson’s War
  • Cinderella Man
  • The Disaster Artist
  • Gridiron Gang
  • Hail, Caesar!
  • The Indian Detective Season 1
  • Jarhead
  • Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
  • Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
  • Monster High: Electrified
  • Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef
  • Monster High: New Ghoul at School
  • Monster High: Scaremaster Collection
  • Monster High: Welcome to Monster High: The Origin Story
  • The Mothman Prophecies
  • My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
  • Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
  • Notting Hill
  • November 13: Attack on Paris
  • Panic Room
  • Savages
  • Sense and Sensibility
  • Stealth
  • W1A Season 3

June 3

  • The Break with Michelle Wolf
  • Lady Bird

June 5

  • Delirium
  • Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok
  • Mr. D Season 7

June 8

  • Alex Strangelove
  • Ali’s Wedding
  • All I See Is You
  • The Hollow
  • Marcella Season 2
  • Sense8: The Series Finale
  • The Staircase
  • Treehouse Detectives

June 11

  • Lights Out
  • The Shallows

June 12

  • Champions

June 14

  • Marlon

June 15

  • Lust Stories
  • Maktub
  • The Ranch Part 5
  • Set it Up
  • Sunday’s Illness
  • Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 6

June 16

  • Nostalgia

June 17

  • Club de Cuervos Presenta: La Balada

June 18

  • Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

June 19

  • Kim’s Convenience Season 2
  • Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

June 22

  • Brain on Fire
  • Cooking on High
  • Derren Brown: Miracle
  • Desolation
  • Kaleidoscope
  • Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2
  • Starbuck

June 24

  • To Each, Her Own (Les Gouts et Les Couleurs)
  • The Last Laugh

June 26

  • Ghostbusters
  • Secret City
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • W. Kamau Bell: Private School N***o

June 29

  • Bullet Head
  • Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits
  • Glow Season 2
  • Harvey Street Kids
  • Kiss Me First
  • La Foret
  • Nailed It! Season 2
  • Paquita Salas Season 2
  • Recovery Boys
  • TAU

June 30

  • Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory
  • Suburbicon

Happy Netflixing! ~Megan

Sources: mobilesyrup & MtlBlog

 

