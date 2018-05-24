Netflix Additions and Departures June 2018

There’s a bunch of stuff leaving Netflix this coming month:
June 1
- A Little Chaos
- Doctor Dolittle
- Fatal Attraction
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- Ice Age: Collision Course
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Seventh Son
- Smokin’ Aces
June 2
- Sherlock Series 3
- Unlocking Sherlock
June 8
- Born on the Fourth of July
- Knocked Up
- Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life
- Oz The Great and Powerful
- Varsity Blues
June 9
- The Great Outdoors
June 15
- Miami Vice
- Shutter Island
June 16
- Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War
June 22
- True Grit
- Uncle Buck
June 29
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Making the way to Netflix…
June 1
- About a Boy
- Anaconda
- Baby Mama
- Barbie: Video Game Hero
- The Bone Collector
- The Boxtrolls
- Busted!
- The Cave
- Charlie Wilson’s War
- Cinderella Man
- The Disaster Artist
- Gridiron Gang
- Hail, Caesar!
- The Indian Detective Season 1
- Jarhead
- Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
- Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
- Monster High: Electrified
- Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef
- Monster High: New Ghoul at School
- Monster High: Scaremaster Collection
- Monster High: Welcome to Monster High: The Origin Story
- The Mothman Prophecies
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
- Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
- Notting Hill
- November 13: Attack on Paris
- Panic Room
- Savages
- Sense and Sensibility
- Stealth
- W1A Season 3
June 3
- The Break with Michelle Wolf
- Lady Bird
June 5
- Delirium
- Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok
- Mr. D Season 7
June 8
- Alex Strangelove
- Ali’s Wedding
- All I See Is You
- The Hollow
- Marcella Season 2
- Sense8: The Series Finale
- The Staircase
- Treehouse Detectives
June 11
- Lights Out
- The Shallows
June 12
- Champions
June 14
- Marlon
June 15
- Lust Stories
- Maktub
- The Ranch Part 5
- Set it Up
- Sunday’s Illness
- Voltron: Legendary Defender Season 6
June 16
- Nostalgia
June 17
- Club de Cuervos Presenta: La Balada
June 18
- Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
June 19
- Kim’s Convenience Season 2
- Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
June 22
- Brain on Fire
- Cooking on High
- Derren Brown: Miracle
- Desolation
- Kaleidoscope
- Marvel’s Luke Cage Season 2
- Starbuck
June 24
- To Each, Her Own (Les Gouts et Les Couleurs)
- The Last Laugh
June 26
- Ghostbusters
- Secret City
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- W. Kamau Bell: Private School N***o
June 29
- Bullet Head
- Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits
- Glow Season 2
- Harvey Street Kids
- Kiss Me First
- La Foret
- Nailed It! Season 2
- Paquita Salas Season 2
- Recovery Boys
- TAU
June 30
- Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory
- Suburbicon
Happy Netflixing! ~Megan
Sources: mobilesyrup & MtlBlog