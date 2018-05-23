Vic-PD arrest man, recommend 29 charges related to multiple Freud cases

Police say a Victoria man is facing 29 charges that include Freud, drug and weapons related offences.

The man is alleged to be involved in numerous counterfeit money cases according to investigators.

They first got wind of the suspect after a tip at a business on the 800 block of Esquimalt last week which lead to an arrest on Friday in downtown Victoria.

They say one of the men produced a knife and was pepper sprayed when he began to fight with officers after he was disarmed.

Police say a search of the man turned up five knives, an asp baton, bear spray, illegal drugs, a replica handgun and over seven-thousand dollars in counterfeit currency and he was taken into custody.