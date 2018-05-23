The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 052418 -- Island Good

The Island Good initiative makes things that are produced on Vancouver Island much easier to find, thanks to things such as high profile displays in your favorite grocery store; this week, I’m handing out Thrifty Foods gift cards which will let you treat yourself to $50 worth of Island Good products on us. To win yours, join me at 1040am for The Goods and name the film with “good” in its title.

Speaking of which, that’s what your Rockline Theme Thursday is all about this week: songs with “good” in their titles.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the air just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this time around:

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo