Road Closures In Saanich This Weekend

If you’re going to be trundling around in your motor carriage this weekend, here’s a heads up that the District Of Saanich will be doing some road work on Tillicum, and some streets will be shut down between 7am and 2pm.

Here’s a map of the road work happening on Tillicum this weekend from 7am – 2pm. Note there will be some closures but we’ll have signage pointing to alternate routes. Thru traffic on Burnside will remain open but the area will be busy. #yyjtraffic #saanich pic.twitter.com/KSgsxp7rgO — District of Saanich (@saanich) May 23, 2018

Meanwhile, around the corner on Obed, road work will continue until Thursday June 01, with the street closed between Dysart and Bodega from 8am til 4pm each day; access is available to emergency vehicles and local traffic only.

