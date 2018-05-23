Skip to Content
Road Closures In Saanich This Weekend

By Scott James
-
May 23, 2018 11:19 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
If you’re going to be trundling around in your motor carriage this weekend, here’s a heads up that the District Of Saanich will be doing some road work on Tillicum, and some streets will be shut down between 7am and 2pm.

Meanwhile, around the corner on Obed, road work will continue until Thursday June 01, with the street closed between Dysart and Bodega from 8am til 4pm each day; access is available to emergency vehicles and local traffic only.

