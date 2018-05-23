RCMP ask for help finding man in alleged Langford groping

West Shore RCMP are asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly groped a woman shopping at the Langford parkway Canadian Tire.

He is described as this according to RCMP.

Caucasian male in his 40’s

wearing black work over all’s with a blue checkered shirt

brown hair, blading on the top of his head

brown beard

carrying a water bottle and glass mug

The male was possibly driving an older model, dark, extended work van with a rack on top.

Police aren’t saying what day it happened or if there were any physical injuries.

If you know who he is, you are asked to contact Cst. SAGGAR of West Shore RCMP at 250-464-2264 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online www.victoriacrimestoppers.ca