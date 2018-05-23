Skip to Content
RCMP ask for help finding man in alleged Langford groping

By Art Aronson
May 23, 2018 04:37 pm
West Shore RCMP are asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly groped a woman shopping at the Langford parkway Canadian Tire.

He is described as this according to RCMP.

  • Caucasian male in his 40’s
  • wearing black work over all’s with a blue checkered shirt
  • brown hair, blading on the top of his head
  • brown beard
  • carrying a water bottle and glass mug
  • The male was possibly driving an older model, dark, extended work van with a rack on top.

Police aren’t saying what day it happened or if there were any physical injuries.

If you know who he is, you are asked to contact Cst. SAGGAR of West Shore RCMP at 250-464-2264 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online www.victoriacrimestoppers.ca

