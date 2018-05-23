Here’s The Musical Lineup For This Year’s Pacific National Exhibition

The kids over there at the PNE have taken the wraps off their musical program for the 2018 Fair At PNE. The shows start Saturday August 18 with Boys II Men; the lineup also includes Salt-N-Pepa, Air Supply, Kool & The Gang, Burton Cummings and Band, Marianas Trench, Chicago, The Village People and Cyndi Lauper.
The Fair at PNE runs from Saturday August 18 til Monday September 03. Concert access is included in fairground admission, but reserved seats are also available for purchase. Tickets go on sale this Friday starting at $25.
The Lineup:
08/18 – Boyz II Men
08/19 – Air Supply
08/21 – Dean Brody
08/22 – Goo Goo Dolls
08/23 – “I Love the ’90s Tour” featuring Salt-N-Pepa with Spinderella, All-4-One, Color Me Badd, and Young MC
08/24 – Wilson Phillips
08/25 – Marianas Trench
08/26 –”Lost ’80s Live” featuring A Flock of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Wang Chung, Farrington & Mann, Animotion, and Nu Shooz
08/28 – 112 featuring Slim
08/29 – Kool & the Gang
08/30 – Jann Arden
08/31 – Burton Cummings and Band
09/01 – Chicago
09/02 – Village People
09/03 –Cyndi Lauper
