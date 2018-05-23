Here’s The Musical Lineup For This Year’s Pacific National Exhibition

The kids over there at the PNE have taken the wraps off their musical program for the 2018 Fair At PNE. The shows start Saturday August 18 with Boys II Men; the lineup also includes Salt-N-Pepa, Air Supply, Kool & The Gang, Burton Cummings and Band, Marianas Trench, Chicago, The Village People and Cyndi Lauper.

The Fair at PNE runs from Saturday August 18 til Monday September 03. Concert access is included in fairground admission, but reserved seats are also available for purchase. Tickets go on sale this Friday starting at $25.

The Lineup:

08/18 – Boyz II Men

08/19 – Air Supply

08/21 – Dean Brody

08/22 – Goo Goo Dolls

08/23 – “I Love the ’90s Tour” featuring Salt-N-Pepa with Spinderella, All-4-One, Color Me Badd, and Young MC

08/24 – Wilson Phillips

08/25 – Marianas Trench

08/26 –”Lost ’80s Live” featuring A Flock of Seagulls, Men Without Hats, Wang Chung, Farrington & Mann, Animotion, and Nu Shooz

08/28 – 112 featuring Slim

08/29 – Kool & the Gang

08/30 – Jann Arden

08/31 – Burton Cummings and Band

09/01 – Chicago

09/02 – Village People

09/03 –Cyndi Lauper

