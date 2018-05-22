Early Guns N’ Roses Video Released After 30 Years.

Guns N’ Roses has released a previously unseen music video for the song “It’s So Easy,” from the 1987’s Appetite For Destruction.

Filmed live in 1989 at the infamous Cathouse in Los Angeles, “It’s So Easy” was never completely finished and remained in the vaults, unseen and unreleased. The footage was recently uncovered for inclusion in the upcoming box set reissue of Appetite and has been digitally restored. (Here is more on that reissue) In addition, the original conceptual scenes were edited back in with the live footage, just as the band had originally intended.

(Contains Adult Language.)

