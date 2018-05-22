Search for missing Cobble Hill man continues

The search for a missing Cobble Hill man is now in the sixth day.

RCMP are calling the disappearance of 41-year-old Ben Kilmer suspicious.

Last Wednesday afternoon, Kilmer’s abandoned work van was found on Cowichan Lake Road west of Duncan with the engine still running.

A small amount of blood and his personal items were found in the van.

His last confirmed sighting was at a job site earlier that Wednesday morning through surveillance footage.

Search and Rescue and Volunteers continue to search areas today.

Kilmer is described as five-foot-ten and 180 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. He is clean shaven and was last seen wearing light coloured pants, a black shirt and steel-toed work boots.