Buck-A-Bark on the Q! Morning Show

100.3 The Q! is proud to partner with Buckerfields to present another exciting edition of Buck-a-Bark!

Starting Tuesday, May 22nd Ed Bain & The Q! Morning Show will take two callers, with each one getting their respective rover to bark as many times as possible in 10 seconds. We’ll also encourage our players to text in a picture of their pooch which we will share on our FB page, so our online listeners can play along. The caller whose dog barks the most will win a dollar for every bark. Simple as that.

Even better- Buckerfield’s will provide a bag of premium pet food for each daily winner! Plus, all the daily winners will be entered in a Grand Prize Draw for a year’s supply of pet food, courtesy of Buckerfield’s!

Grand Prize Draw will be Friday, May 25th before 9 AM.