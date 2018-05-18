Here’s A Summery New Tune From Cheap Trick

It looks as if Cheap Trick have been missing the summertime as much as we have.

The band have just dropped a sunny new track called The Summer Looks Good On You, which is the lead single from their 20th album, which is scheduled for release sometime this year. Rick Nielsen says they’ve spent a lot of time on this one, and so far, “We have about 10 songs down now, so it is coming along.”

Cheap Trick will embark on their Nothin’ But A Good Time North American tour tonight in Irvine California, with Poison joining them for most of their May and June gigs. They’re also co-headlining some shows with Def Leppard+Journey and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

