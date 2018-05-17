Barenaked Ladies Get More Than Just A Night At The Museum

Recent Canadian Music Hall Of Fame inductees Barenaked Ladies are getting their own museum exhibit. Titled Milestones: Barenaked Ladies, the dog ‘n pony show kicked off today at Calgary’s National Music Centre, and will be on display until February.

The exhibit follows the band all the way “from their first concert as teenagers at Toronto City Hall, to making history as the best-selling independent artists in Canadian history, their international breakthrough in the U.S., to the present day with their induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.” It features early lyric examples and songbooks from Steven Page and Ed Robertson, the 8 track cassette recorder on which Page made early BNL demos, media clippings, backstage photos, instruments and more of the usual suspects. Says Page in a media release, “I hope our fans enjoy this exhibition as much as I’ve enjoyed looking back on the early days of our career. I’m incredibly proud of all we accomplished together and I’m excited to celebrate it with this exhibit.”





