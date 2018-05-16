VicPD says “Virtual Kidnapping” targeting Chinese students has surfaced

Victoria Police say a “virtual kidnapping” scheme that was reported on the lower mainland has made its way to the island.

Investigators are warning members of the Chinese community after they got called into investigate a young woman that was reported missing on Monday.

The woman was found safe later that night, but a significant amount of money was extorted from the victim’s family.

Police say the perpetrators of these “Virtual Kidnapping” crimes are targeting young Mainland Chinese woman in their early 20’s who are in Canada studying on a visa.

The victim is getting calls from people who are pretending to be from the Chinese Consulate, telling them there’s a warrant for their arrest.

What can you do?

If you are contacted by someone claiming to be from the Chinese Consulate or the Chinese Police who ask you to participate in a similar occurrence, you are asked to call our non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654, or your local police.

Speak with students and visitors in your community from mainlaind China about these extortions and encourage them to contact police if they feel unsafe or are contacted by people claiming to be the Chinese authorities who are asking them to pretend to be the victim of a crime.

WARNING | EXTORTIONS TARGETING CHINESE STUDENTS*