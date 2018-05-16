Own a Strawberry Field brick

Skip to Content
By Shayne Kaye
-
May 16, 2018 02:25 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Are you a big Beatles fan? Or maybe you know one who needs their Christmas present taken care of early? How ’bout a brick from the original Strawberry Field Salvation Army children’s home from John Lennon’s youth?

There are 2,500 individually numbered bricks up for sale to help raise money for a new facility on the site, and they’re going for 75 British pounds (about $130). You can buy them (and other Strawberry Field merchandise) here.

It’d make a pretty cool piece for the mantel, wouldn’t it?

~Shayne

