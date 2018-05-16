Here’s (Some Of) What’s Happening Around Here During The Victoria Day Long Weekend

There’ll be no shortage of things to see and do during the 2018 Island Farms Victoria Day Parade weekend; here’s what’s going on in and around the city.

The Schedule

Saturday May 19 10am-6pm: Live entertainment on the Legislature lawns

Sunday May 20 10am-6pm: Live entertainment on the Legislature lawns

Sunday May 20 1230pm: 44th annual Decorated Boat Parade in the Inner Harbour, featuring four participating Canadian and United States yacht clubs

Sunday May 20 2pm-430pm: Festival Of Bands and 4th annual Drum Battle

Monday May 21 855am: 443 Squadron Sea King helicopter fly past (pilots: Captain Daniel Schade and Captain Nick Villa — Airborne Sensor Operator: Corporal Andrew Ginting )

and — Airborne Sensor Operator: ) Monday May 21 858am: F18 Hornets fly past (lead pilot: Major Phil Meikle — wingman: Captain Brian Kilroy )

— wingman: ) Monday May 21 9am: The 120th annual Island Farms Victoria Day Parade, beginning at Mayfair Shopping Centre, Douglas and Finlayson. CHEK TV will broadcast the parade live from Summit and Douglas

Monday May 21 1030am-330pm: 2nd annual Celebration Square at Centennial Square: A free family event featuring food, climbing wall, bouncy castle, storytime, photo booth, face painting, balloons, magicians, live entertainment, and more

Monday May 21 12pm: 21 gun salute on Belleville Street

Where To Watch

The parade route begins at Douglas and Finlayson and ends at Humbolt; there are plenty of viewing spots all along the route. The 443 Squadron Sea King fly past will precede the parade, followed by the first ever fly past of the F18 Hornets to honor all athletes, coaches, and parents worldwide in support of #HumboldtStrong.

What To Wear

Being prepared is best, so bring a chair and a blanket, sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat, water, a snack, and perhaps rain gear — just in case.

Parade Etiquette

Please respect all parade officials and volunteers in the staging areas and along the parade route. They are donating their time in order to keep everything running smoothly.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo