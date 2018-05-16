Video surfaces of horse drawn carriage mishap in Victoria

(Photo from Facebook)

A new video showing two carriage horses struggling to get off the ground near Ogden Point is sparking a debate about the industry again.

The company that owns the horse carriages says the horses slipped coming out of the parking lot at Ogden Pt and easily got up later.

A horse activist group “Victoria Horse Alliance” says the video shows that wasn’t the case at all, saying the company is twisting the facts.

“This video shows how the carriage companies lied to try and cover up this incident and deceive the public yet again. There is a clear lack of professionalism on display with the public and tourists doing much of the work getting these horses up. It is also clear the horses did not “easily” get up but struggled greatly.”

The activist group is calling on the city of Victoria to stop supporting the industry.